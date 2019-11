Malcolm Watt represented Scotland in youth tennis and squash, turned pro in tennis and joined the European Tour.

Four years ago, aged 42, he was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia. He now needs round-the-clock care, except when he is back on the tennis court.

We speak to his father Tommy, along with tennis coach and friend of 30 years Ian Campbell.

The audio from this clip was originally broadcast during 5 live Sport on Thursday, 19 May 2016.