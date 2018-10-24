BBC Sport presenter Dan Walker says he won't be able to get to the wedding of a Brazilian woman whose hen party gatecrashed his live Olympics broadcast in Rio.

Instead, the Breakfast and Football Focus presenter has sent a video message to Maria de Cezar before her wedding.

Dan was memorably joined by Maria - who was out on her hen night - live on BBC Four while presenting the Rio 2016 Olympics from Copacabana beach.

The clip of her on-screen debut has been watched more than 15 million times by people around the world.

Her friends chanted "Maria, Maria" and "BBC, BBC" after she ducked under a barrier, sat down to camera and described her fiance as "my love love love, my crush".

Her mum, Hercilia de Cezar, later invited Dan to the wedding on 17 September, but despite his best efforts the Football Focus and Breakfast presenter cannot make the nuptials.

In the video message he thanked De Cezar and her family and wished her "a wonderful life" for the future.

"I have lost count of the number of people who have asked me about you wandering into our lives on that Saturday night," said Dan, who is married with three children.

"I knew I was taking a bit of a risk inviting you over but I am incredibly glad that I did.

"You were warm, kind, engaging, funny and full of enthusiasm and you really did change a lot of people's perceptions about Brazil," added Dan, who appeared at a Brazil Day event attended by 50,000 people in Trafalgar Square, London, on Saturday.

"You became a global star watched millions of times all over the world."

