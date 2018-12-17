Britain's first Olympic female boxer Natasha Jonas has opened up about her struggles with the hair-pulling disorder trichotillomania.

According to the NHS, it's more common in teenagers and younger adults, and tends to affect girls more often than boys.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live podcast The Sista Collective, Natasha said it started with stress caused by her GCSEs.

"It got to the stage at one point where it was halfway up my head and it looked like I had shaved the whole back of my head," she said.

This clip was originally from episode three of The Sista Collective and broadcast on BBC 5 Live Radio on Monday, 17 December 2018.