BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope attended Marcelo Bielsa’s news conference where the Leeds United manager showed how much preparation he and his staff carry out on each opponent before every game.

Bielsa spoke to the media as the Football Association and English Football League investigate the 'spy' saga between Leeds United and Derby County.

"Bielsa has just raised coaching to another level. You can see why he is considered this sort of ‘godfather’ by Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino", says Pope.

This clip was originally broadcast on 5 Live Sport on Wednesday 16th of January 2019