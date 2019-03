Captain Alun Wyn Jones will equal Welshman Gethin Jenkins' total Test appearance record as he moves to 134 caps (125 Wales, 9 British & Irish Lions) and to joint fifth in the overall world test appearance list when he leads Wales against Ireland.

Jones and Jenkins are behind only Richie McCaw, Brian O'Driscoll, George Gregan and Sergio Parisse in the all-time list.