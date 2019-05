BBC Sport launches its #changethegame women's summer of sport season with word artist Deanna Rodger's unique take on Rudyard Kipling's famous poem, If.

Rodger reimagines and appropriates the inspirational poem as a powerful message for the modern day woman.

The #changethegame season kicks off this Saturday on BBC One at 17:10 BST as West Ham take on Manchester City in the Women's FA Cup final.