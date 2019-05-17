British sprinter James Ellington tells Man Up how a physical injury left him grappling with negative thoughts about body image and his own expectations.

Ellington, journalist Ben Zand, footballers David Cox and Olu Maintain and reality TV star Josh Denzel talk about their experiences and struggles in three honest films about what it's like to be a man in 2019, dropping for Mental Health Awareness Week on BBC iPlayer and our BBC Sport YouTube Channel.

If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline