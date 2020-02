BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year nominee Mary Kom describes her journey from being made fun of as a child to elite-level boxer.

The 36-year-old Olympic boxer discusses her struggles growing up playing sport in an all-male environment and how she was inspired by the legendary Muhammad Ali throughout her career.

VOTE: View the five nominees and vote for your Indian Sportswoman of the Year here.

Filmed and edited by Prem Boominatban and Neha Sharma

Reporter and producer: Rujuta Luktuke