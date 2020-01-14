The inspiring recovery story of India's Manasi Joshi

Manasi Joshi is India's first Para-badminton world champion, following her win in Switzerland in 2019, and established among the top-ranked female Para-badminton players in the world.

The 30-year-old's journey to the top of her sport is all the more remarkable because of a road accident in 2011 that resulted in her losing her left leg.

In 2020, she will be aiming to achieve Paralympic success and as part of the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year campaign she discusses her journey of recovery through sport.

