"Kickasso" has designed footwear for David Beckham's son, Ashley Cole, Justin Timberlake and Odell Beckham Jr. Now he's making a one-of-a-kind shoe for Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

WATCH MORE: The artist tattooing LeBron, Rihanna, Hamilton and Henry

WATCH MORE: Styling Messi, Kaepernick & Jay Z: Meet the fashion fairy godmother

WATCH MORE: Beckham, LeBron & Bieber - Meet 'the GOAT' of hat making