How to cook Ilkay Gundogan's favourite vegan burger

Pro chef and friend to footballers Jonny Marsh cooks up one of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's favourite dishes in this easy to follow recipe.

Ingredients you'll need: 1/2 can chickpeas, 200g cooked rice, 300g cooked lentils, 5 garlic cloves, vegetable stock, 1/2 onion, turmeric, chilli flakes, curry powder, household herbs, cashew nuts, mango, mint, 1 carrot, 1/4 red cabbage, garlic dressing, one chilli, salad leaves (optional).

WATCH MORE: The guy who's partied with Aguero, Mendy and Neymar