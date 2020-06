Superstar athletes have been making their voices heard in response to the killing of black American George Floyd by a white US police officer in Minneapolis on May 25th,

BBC Sport's Nesta McGregor rounds up some of the reaction and discusses the history of American sports stars showing solidarity for black Americans killed by the police and wonders if this time the protests might lead to real change.

WATCH MORE: 'Enough is enough' - Welsh sprinter Gordon says racism is a daily issue for him