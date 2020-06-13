When League of Legends came to London

  • From the section Sport

When the League of Legends World Championship came to Wembley Arena in 2015.

Top videos

Top Stories

Shirts
  • From the section Football
Rory McIlroy
  • From the section Golf
Gareth Bale
  • From the section Football
Fans
Marcus North
A Question of Sport
  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport