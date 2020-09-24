How I became a football and MMA presenter

Layla Anna-Lee has travelled the world interviewing the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele. Gundeep Anand, host and founder of the Last Stand football tournament, chats with Layla about hosting with Idris Elba and voicing the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Next week, Gundeep talks to Mat Prior, creative director at EA Sports, about the work that goes into one of football's biggest video games.

