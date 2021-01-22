The Ronaldo-inspired break dancer dreaming of Olympic gold

Breaking world champion Karam Singh is dreaming of competing at the Olympics after the sport was added to the Games for Paris 2024.

Breaking – which is a competitive form of break dancing – requires spectacular moves and Karam explains to BBC Sport how Cristiano Ronaldo helped inspire one of his.

BBC Sport’s new series - 'Generation Next’ - follows a group of inspirational young athletes, from a diverse range of backgrounds and sports, as they bid to become our next sporting superstars.