'Women should never think about quitting'

  • From the section Sport

BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2020 winner Koneru Humpy insists women should continue their careers in sport and follow their dreams of competing at the highest level.

The chess grandmaster, who took a two-year maternity break in her career before returning to become World Rapid Chess champion in 2019, told a virtual ceremony in Delhi: "A female player should never think about quitting her game. Marriage and motherhood are just a part of our life and they should not change the course of our lives."

READ: Konery Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

WATCH: The female chess player who relishes beating men

Top videos

Top Stories

prize money medals

Prize money 'significantly levelled up'

  • From the section Sport
Mark Lawrenson

'Gerrard not yet ready for Liverpool'

  • From the section Football
Heather Fisher playing for England in the World Rugby Sevens Series in Canada in May 2019

'I dread using public toilets' - Heather Fisher on life with alopecia

Shearer column pic

Lack of ability hasn't cost Man Utd title - Shearer analysis

  • From the section Football
Rangers celebrate
Video

Watch: The 77 goals that won Rangers the title

  • From the section Football
England captain Heather Knight smiles as she holds up the trophy for winning the ODI series against New Zealand

How are England shaping up for World Cup defence?