'Women should never think about quitting'

BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2020 winner Koneru Humpy insists women should continue their careers in sport and follow their dreams of competing at the highest level.

The chess grandmaster, who took a two-year maternity break in her career before returning to become World Rapid Chess champion in 2019, told a virtual ceremony in Delhi: "A female player should never think about quitting her game. Marriage and motherhood are just a part of our life and they should not change the course of our lives."

