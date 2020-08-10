BBC Sport and Sky Sports have come together to send a zero-tolerance message on online hate as part of the Hate Won't Win campaign.

Presenters and pundits including Gary Lineker, Alex Scott, Isa Guha, Micah Richards, Gary Neville, Nasser Hussain, Ebony Rainford-Brent and Gabby Logan have voiced their support.

The initiative was initially launched in August 2020 on BBC Sport channels, and since then hundreds of accounts have been blocked and reported, and thousands of comments hidden or deleted.

In October 2020, Sky Sports launched its campaign Hate Won't Stop Us. With a combined following of more than 86 million, BBC Sport and Sky Sports have now joined forces on their social media accounts.