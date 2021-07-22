Former Leeds Rhinos player Stevie Ward was forced to retire from rugby league after his health was affected by knocks to the head.

Joined by his partner Natalie Alleston, Stevie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell that playing with an injury is “a requirement as a rugby league player" and that there needs to be "a system in place to stop that progressing too far and saves the player from themselves".

Speaking about the impact of Stevie's injuries, Natalie said: “Life's been completely different... we can make plans but everything's subject to change depending on how symptoms present themselves that day.”

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Thursday 22nd July 2021.