Smell training to 'bring back the senses'

Throughout the pandemic many people have reported losing their sense of smell and taste. Smell loss can be caused by viral infections and brain injuries.

The charity AbScent, which aims to end smell disorders, has been hosting smell training workshops in central London.

Rob Rooke is a street food chef and is one of those who has lost his ability to smell. He is hoping the training will allow him to smell again.

He said: "It's a massive factor in your life, you take it for granted. People don't realise how bad smell blindness actually is."

Video by Gem O'Reilly