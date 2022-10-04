Former racing driver Leilani Münter has won the BBC's Evergreen Athlete Award, which is part of its inaugural Green Sport Awards.

Münter has been working with BBC Sport - using her background and passion for the environment and conservation to show how climate change and pollution are impacting wildlife in Florida.

"I studied biology, and conserving all life is paramount," she said. "Marine wildlife has a special place in my heart. Our lack of care for our oceans means, for some animals, the tide is already turning."

After visiting different projects meeting the people dedicating their lives to helping these animals, Münter said it gave her hope that there are "good people working to solve these problems" but "they need as much help as they can get".

READ MORE: 'Never underestimate a vegan hippie chick in a race car'

The winners of the remaining Green Sport Awards will be announced on Tuesday, 4 October and you can find out who they are in a live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.