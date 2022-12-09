Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira at Crystal Palace.

Morocco upset Spain on penalties in the last 16 in Qatar and will face Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday, 10 December, kick-off 15:00 GMT.