A man who won the hearts of millions when he struggled to finish the London Marathon has described the pain he endured to reach the end of the race.

A video of Tom Durnin went viral after being posted by the event's organisers.

Mr Durnin, from Banbury in Oxfordshire, revealed he had a car crash in December that severely limited his training.

But the 35-year-old still managed to finish despite having to overcome a bleed on the brain and a broken arm.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.