Cheris Avila now stars in midfield for Kenya's women's football team.

However her football ability helped her secure an education earlier in life.

She was top scorer at an under-14s tournament, and the organiser offered to pay for her school fees.

Without it, she says her parents would not have been able to afford to send her to high school.

