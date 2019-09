Chinonso Eche is an 11 year-old Nigerian freestyler who wants to take his skills to the international stage.

He started developing his skills at the age of eight after watching videos of international players including Lionel Messi and Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha.

Eche, who uses his skills to entertain his friends in schools, told BBC Sport Africa of his dream to play for big football clubs and the Super Eagles of Nigeria when he grows up.