Meet the Senegalese breakdancing crew hoping to swap their practice beach for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"If it ever gets to the Olympics, we would be able to share it with the world, with a lot of joy and love," they told BBC Africa.

Breakdancing moved a step closer to being in the 2024 Olympics in June after its inclusion was approved by International Olympic Committee (IOC) members.

A final decision on the sports' inclusion will be made in late 2020 by the IOC executive board.

Video journalist: Emeline Nsingi Nkosi