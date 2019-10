A pilot scheme has been rolled out in a Kenyan prison which encourages inmates to take up rugby.

Some of those involved say playing the sport has taught them discipline and given them fresh hope.

It's the initiative of non-profit organisation Espartanos Africa – which helped BBC Sport Africa gain exclusive access to Kamiti, a maximum security prison just outside Nairobi.

Video producers: Michelle Katami and Haruna Shehu Marraba