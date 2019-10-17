Nineteen years ago, Judith Bakirya quit her NGO job to give back to her community.

She returned to farming and decided she would reject modern practices and run her farm in the traditional Ugandan way.

Her 1000-acre farm of fruit trees, herbs and livestock runs on a concept called permaculture where nothing is wasted.

Judith has been working with her community to educate more people about the benefits of running a farm this way.

Video producers: Patience Atuhaire, Patricia Oyella and Allan Atulinda.