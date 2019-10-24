Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Sport Africa
African Football
This video has been removed for editorial reasons
24 Oct 2019
24 Oct 2019
From the section
Sport Africa
This video has been removed for editorial reasons.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Arsenal 1-2 Vitoria Guimaraes, after Wolves and Man Utd win
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
European Football
Martial penalty ends winless away run
1m
1 minute ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Wales full-back Williams out of semi-final
5h
about 5 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Europa League: Celtic 1-1 Lazio - Christie lefts in leveller for Lennon's side
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Watch: Six Day London - day three
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Cycling
England recall Ford at 10 for semi-final
9h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments