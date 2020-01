15-year-old Donata Katai is breaking the age records of Africa's most decorated Olympian, fellow Zimbabwean Kirsty Coventry.

She is part of the Zimbabwean swimming team, and hopes one day to compete in the Olympics.

BBC What's New? went to meet her in the capital Harare.

Produced by Nyasha Michelle Nyatsambo.

Video edited by Mark Sedgwick.