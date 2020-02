Kenya’s women won the 2019 Roll Ball World Cup.

The sport is relatively young, started in 2003 by a PE teacher in the Indian city of Pune.

It has since gained popularity around the world, with India dominating the sport internationally.

But 2019 saw a historic win for Kenya’s women in the World Cup final in the Indian city of Chennai.

BBC What's New? spoke to assistant captain Winnie Mutembei to find out how they achieved their victory.

Produced by Christine Njeri and Agnes Penda.