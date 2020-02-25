Why are Kenyan pupils not getting enough sleep?

Kenyan pupils, some as young as five, are getting less and less sleep because they are being required to be at school by 06:30, though classes don't commence until 08:00.

Experts are concerned that this widespread practice is turning children into 'working machines', putting their health at risk.

The government says that schools that force children to go to school that early are operating outside of the law, and action will be taken against them.

Video produced by Francis Ontomwa and Anthony Irungu for BBC’s Kenya Connects

