Last week the International Olympic Committee announced four new sports (breaking, climbing, skateboarding and surfing) which will form part of the 2024 Games in Paris.

Jean-Marc Johannes is a pro skateboarder from South Africa, who holds two Guinness World Records - one for the most skateboard fakie heel flips in one minute (12), and the most skateboard nollie heelflips in a minute (18).

He shared his thoughts on what this would mean for African skateboarders.