Twelve European football clubs have said they will be forming a European Super League (ESL), which would effectively replace the Champions League.

The ESL said the founding clubs had agreed to establish a "new midweek competition" with teams continuing to "compete in their respective national leagues”.

The twelve clubs would automatically qualify for the league every season, removing any potential loss of revenue.

At the moment clubs have to attain a certain position in their domestic leagues to qualify for the Champions League, and its associated financial benefits.

The decision has been condemned by many of football’s governing bodies and several national governments.

