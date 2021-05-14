BBC Sport

BAL: The NBA-backed Basketball Africa League to tip off in Kigali, Rwanda

The inaugural, NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) tips off in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 May.

The tournament is yet another sign the NBA has its eyes on the continent - but what does it all mean for the continent?

The new professional league, a partnership between the International Basketball Federation and the NBA, is set to feature 12 African club teams.

Produced by Ian Williams

Edited by Mark Sedgwick

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
Sport Africa