South Africa weightlifting: 'If I get bad grades I have to do a set of squats'
Soweto, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, has been the home of many top footballers and boxers. But now the township is hoping to make its name in another sport - Olympic weightlifting.
BBC Africa went to find out how a small backyard gym is forging the next generation of South African champions - helping them to build their muscles and their minds.
Produced, filmed and edited by Christian Parkinson
