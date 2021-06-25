Located just outside the Senegalese capital Dakar, Lac Rose is an iconic location in the world of motorsport racing - and Extreme E, a new racing championship for electric cars, recently made its way there.

Emeline Nsingi Nkosi of BBC Sport Africa went along to find out how the off-road race with 'rechargeable battery-powered SUV's' is looking to change the world by raising awareness about sports and climate change.