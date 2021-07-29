Tokyo Olympics: Kenya's runners form 'mum's club'
When organisers of the Tokyo Olympics announced that "nursing children" can accompany athletes to the Games when necessary, it came as a major relief for some mothers who felt they were being forced to choose between “being a ‘breastfeeding mum’ or an Olympic athlete".
We spoke to medal winning mothers from Kenya to learn more about the juggling act that is required just to get to the start line.
