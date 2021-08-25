South African tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane says her aim is a place on the Paralympic podium in Tokyo, having already broken new ground this year.

In July, she became the first black South African to play at Wimbledon reaching the final this year.

The 35-year-old is now determined to use that experience to drive her on in Tokyo as she looks to serve up a performance that will inspire the next generation of African wheelchair tennis stars.