Senegalese athlete Macoumba Toure Sarr is determined to represent his country at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Handcyling is his sport and it has helped him rebuild his life following a devastating accident during his time with the French military.

While Paralympic Games have been taking place in Tokyo thousands of athletes not competing from around the world are using the event as an inspiration and a motivation.

Produced and edited by Emeline NsingiNkosi