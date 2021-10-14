The athletics world was rocked on Wednesday with news that the Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop had been found dead in her home. The talented 25-year-old middle distance runner was found with a stab wound to her neck. Kenyan Javelin Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego was a friend of the two time World Championships bronze medallist and remembered Agnes on BBC Newsday.

(Pic: Agnes Tirop at the World Championships, Doha in 2019; Credit: Reuters)