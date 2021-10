When the Winter Olympics takes place in Beijing next February, Amadou Krubally hopes he can become the first Gambian to ever compete there.

The 'Skeleton' athlete established The Gambia's Winter Sports Federation with the aim of furthering his Olympic dreams, but these may melt away owing to a lack of funding.

(Producer: Emeline Nsingi-Nkosi, Video journalist: Rajni Boddington)