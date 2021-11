This year, Cameroon's Francis Ngannou joined Nigerian-born duo Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya in becoming a UFC champion.

UFC President, Dana White, says the trio are raising the profile of mixed martial arts on the continent in a similar fashion to how Ireland's Conor McGregor, who first became UFC champion in 2015, boosted the sport in Europe.

Produced by Ian Williams

Edited by Njoroge Muigai