BBC Sport profiles South African para-athlete Ntando Mahlangu, one of six nominees for the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 award.

Voting for the BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 opened on Monday 6 December and closes on Sunday 19 December.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday 7 January, 2022 on the BBC Sport Africa website.

To vote for the award, click here.