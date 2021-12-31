Namibia's Christine Mboma has been crowned BBC African Sports Personality of the Year after a stellar 2021.

The 18-year-old rose from nowhere to not only take silver in a star-studded 200m Olympic Games final in Tokyo, but also became the Diamond League and Under-20 World champion over the distance.

Receiving her trophy virtually owing to the Covid pandemic, watch as BBC Sport Africa's Celestine Karoney informs the youngster - the first woman to ever win the award - she has won the public vote.