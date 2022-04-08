Brentford made their debut in the Premier League this season and stunned several teams, starting with a win against Arsenal on the opening day.

The Bees, as the west London club are referred to by their fans, have also drawn with title challengers Liverpool and recently thrashed Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

BBC Sport Africa spoke to Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka and DR Congo forward Yoane Wissa, who have played a part in Brentford's success this season, about life in the English top flight.