BBC Sport Africa TV: The rise of Edmond Tapsoba

Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is being hyped as the West African nation’s latest football export.

The 23-year-old settled well since joining the Bundesliga side two years ago and this year he made his Africa Cup of Nations debut, helping his country to a fourth-place finish.

Now he is being linked with a potential move to the English Premier League - where the only Burkinabe to have ever played is Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore.