How Australian basketball coach Liz Mills has made history in Africa, whose major club competition - the Basketball Africa League - reaches it climax in Rwanda this week.

Mills - the first woman to lead a men's national team to the continental championships - is currently in charge of another men's side, Morocco's AS Sale, one of the teams in the final stages of the BAL.

In the second half of the programme, Nigerian football great Daniel Amokachi reflects on the gold medal he won with his nation in unforgettable style at the 1996 Olympics.