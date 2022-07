On the eve of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Morocco on 2 July, Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala and South African Thembi Kgatlana discuss their team's chances.

Nigeria are the reigning champions, while South Africa lost the last final in 2018 - while Falone Sumaili outlines what it means to Burundi to be one of four debutants at the finals.