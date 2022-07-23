Footballer Marc-Vivien Foe passed away after collapsing mid-match while playing for Cameroon in 2003.

Shortly after his death, Cameroon's government pledged to help finish the sports complex the midfielder had started to build - so why, BBC Sport Africa asks, has it been allowed to fall into a state of disrepair ever since?

There is also a look-ahead to the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with triathlete Joseph Okal, the grandson of Kenyan athletics legend Kip Keino.