Following the success of this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, there are calls for improved pay and prize money for women's players across the continent.

Senegal received $5m for winning the men's Nations Cup in February, but South Africa were awarded prize money of $500,000 for their triumph at Wafcon.

The tournament in Morocco was expanded to 12 teams and saw record attendances for women's games in Africa, with over 50,000 attending the final between the hosts and Banyana Banyana.

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali and Nigerian football official Aisha Falode tell BBC Sport Africa's Celestine Karoney that more must be done to close football's gender pay gap.